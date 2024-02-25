Between Versailles, Venice and St-Denis, Rihanna’s amazing 36th birthday

When your name is Rihanna, you can celebrate your 36th birthday with your loved one on a gondola in Venice and at the Palace of Versailles to shoot a new Dior commercial. Both simple and majestic. A bit like American Star at last. Indeed, the couple was spotted hopping on the back of a boat on the Grand Canal this February 21, on their way to visit the island of Murano in Italy. Seeming to be having a good time, the young parents started laughing and kissing.

A few days ago, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the singer and American rapper made a stopover in the French capital to enjoy a candlelit dinner at Caesars, the restaurant headquarters of the biggest celebrities on the planet. That evening, Rihanna wore a champagne-colored silk skirt that she teamed with a fur top and matching handbag, while her boyfriend opted for muted tones for his outfit.

Between hope and despair…

The couple took advantage of their stay in Paris to finalize some current professional projects. Indeed, the 36-year-old Barbadian has now been spotted leaving a recording studio in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris. It was enough to set the web ablaze, his fans convinced that the artist was recording a long-awaited new album. Hopes raised by the singer’s arrival at the Château de Versailles, which may have been the scene of one of her music videos at the time, were quickly dashed.

In fact, Rihanna, the new face of Dior, was shooting an ad spot for the house inside the famous castle. As a reminder, the superstar was the French brand’s first black muse in 2015. Nine years later, Rihanna returned to the label last January, after being its guest of honor during its haute couture show during Fashion Week. Even though A$AP Rocky claimed that his girlfriend is preparing a brand new opus, it seems that Rihanna has other projects in mind. However, while she hasn’t released an album since “Anti” in 2016, she remains one of the most listened-to artists around the world. the queen