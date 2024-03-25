For her role as director, Emily Blunt was inspired by Greta Gerwig.

The Fall Guy actress revisits the origins of her character in David Leitch’s latest film, which hits cinemas on May 1, 2024.

A few days before paying tribute to the stuntman’s work in the company of Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, Emily Blunt Confidential in Total movie How Jodi Moreno was conceived.

In this action comedy, a love letter directs the understudy’s profession David LeachA former stuntman herself, Emily Blunt takes on the role of director at the helm of her first blockbuster, one of a kind.“An Epic of Cosmic Magnitude”. However, the disappearance of the main actor has weakened the filming that his student (and the director’s ex) will try to find out in every way.

If Jodi Moreno, with her creative energy and passion as a young director, seems to fit Emily Blunt’s skin, it’s because she’s thought and reworked for a long time. In the March issue of Total movie In a dedication to the feature film by David Leitch, his wife and producer, Kelly McCormick, explains:

“When we sold the film, Emily’s role was that of a makeup artist, and we made her the director as her first effort even before we gave her the first draft of the script. Thus, we had the impression that more was at stake.

One way to make the scenario even more meta is this story of a stuntman in search of an actor whose current shoot he plays a double for. Furthermore, Emily Blunt admitted to drawing references directly from Hollywood to support her performance:

“We all made her together, because in the original script, she was very serious in the type of tough directors. But for me, it’s always more interesting to play someone who is completely overwhelmed. (…) In this warmth and charm, we can see a little of Greta (Gerwig). She (Jodi Moreno) is a combination of a few other people that I met and took inspiration from.

Thus firmly burying the symbolic hatchet “Barbenheimer”Emily Blunt admits she was inspired by the figure, whose flame she ironically rekindled during her appearance on the Academy of Oscars stage on March 10. Greta GerwigA young and committed actress, screenwriter and director, especially in originals Barbie, Lady Bird Or little women.

A confession that promises an intense character, which will hit theaters on May 1 opposite Ryan Gosling.

