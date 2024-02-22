Entertainment

Kanye West appears in a hood and black clothing during the Inter-Atletico match

Take off your hood – During the Champions League Round 8 final between Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid, Kanye West also provided a show in the stands.

Come on The Man in Black… No, we are not announcing the release of the new Alien movie with Will Smith but talking about Kanye West’s strange appearance during the meeting between Inter and Atletico Madrid for the Round of 16 at the Milan Stadium. Champions League.

And the rapper is not the type to go unnoticed, even if he dresses as if he wants to be invisible to everyone, he arrived at the stand wearing an all black outfit, with a hood and above all a black hood covering his entire body. Face Luckily his partner Bianca Sensori was by his side to recognize the singer, although it’s hard to imagine who else would have entered the stadium in this outfit.

Inter Milan are being offered space because of Kanye West

The rapper is in Milan for Fashion Week, but this football fan didn’t want to miss the meeting between Inter and Atlético. AC Milan, another club from the Italian city and Inter’s eternal rivals, jumped on the joke to post a video parodying Kanye West. We can see masked people walking into stadiums and pretending to be Dua Lipa, Tom Cruise or even… Gerard Depardieu.

