Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld make cameos at her sister’s gender reveal party

Sports entertainment

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s romance seems to be getting serious.

The couple attended a gender reveal party for their pregnant older sister, Nicala Madden, and made a cameo in a video the mom-to-be (twice!) posted on TikTok.

“I’m Josh, (I’m) Mom’s brother and I think it’s going to be a boy,” the Pro Bowl signal-caller says in the video while standing next to Steinfeld, who added, “I’m Haley.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the gender reveal party for his pregnant sister Nicola Madden in March 2024. TikTok/Nicola Madden

The 27-year-old singer agreed, saying, “I feel like it’s going to be a boy too.”

It’s the second boy for Allen’s sister and her husband, Braden Madden, who are parents to one-year-old Kashtin.

The video showed their families — including Allen’s parents, Lavon and Joel, and his younger brother, Jason — guessing the baby’s gender.

Allen’s younger sister, McKenna, was not featured in the video.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the gender reveal party for his pregnant sister Nicola Madden in March 2024. TikTok/Nicola Madden

The NFL star, 27, and actress guessed right, as Madden and her husband revealed they were expecting a boy at the end of the video.

The couple held a bunch of pink and blue balloons and the color that didn’t come off and float was sex – and after the countdown, blue remained.

Madden shared in her caption that she is due sometime in September.

It is not clear where the party took place.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen out for dinner at Crillon Restaurant on March 6, 2024 in Paris, France.

Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

A few weeks ago, Allen and Steinfeld were spotted holding hands as they stepped out for a dinner date in Paris.

Allen also revealed that he ripped his pants while attending Paris Fashion Week with the “Hockey” star, who the Internet had a field day with.

“My pants ripped at dinner,” He wrote X, in a post on March 5. “I didn’t want to be cheeky… I love Paris.”

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen leaving the Miu Miu afterparty in Paris on March 6, 2024.

BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen leaving the Miu Miu afterparty in Paris on March 6, 2024.

BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked when they were spotted together in Manhattan in May 2023.

A month ago, Allen and his former longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, sparked breakup rumors after the influencer appeared on her Instagram to remove any trace of their relationship.

Williams, who was with Ellen for 10 years before calling it quits in early 2023, explained during an appearance on the “Martinis and Bikinis” podcast in February that she went through a tough time when she re-entered the dating world.

Williams did not mention Allen by name but said she and her ex had been together for a long time.

Williams and Allen went public with their relationship in 2017 but have known each other since they were 8-year-old family friends growing up in Fresno, Calif.

Allen has yet to publicly address the split.

He and Steinfeld are quite private about their relationship.











Show more…





{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}









