Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Tom Cruise no longer have smartphones

It may be that the latest trend in smartphones is no longer.

Disconnection: The true luxury of stars?

According to The Verge, the testimonials of stars who are simply separated from their smartphones are multiplying. Tom Cruise, Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michael Cera, George Clooney… have all chosen to voluntarily disconnect. Ed Sheeran has been making this decision for some time now. Since 2015, the British singer has given up his smartphone, explaining that it was constantly overloaded: “I was really overwhelmed and depressed by the phone. I got rid of it and it was like a veil was lifted. Even though he has not cut himself off from the world completely as he continues to manage his emails on his computer. “I deal with ten of them at once and I stop, then I don’t think about it any more, I go back to my normal life.”

In a similar move, Justin Bieber swapped his iPhone for an iPad, limiting the number of people he could directly contact. For him, this decision is synonymous with better management of his time and concentration. Participating with a smartphone is definitely easier if you have a team to manage your schedule. But there are lessons to be learned from these new practices of advocacy Slow web.

Restore space and friction

Each has its own method, but a complete connection is not the only solution. Many people prefer tablets: we then keep only the necessary things on the smartphone and leave social networks, games and other applications on the tablet. This reduces the risk of being prompted by unwanted notifications or reflexively opening TikTok to save time.

It is also possible to return to the Internet of the 2000s. Remember when you had to sit in front of a computer to browse. This is the idea that Christopher Nolan defends: “I’m easily distracted, it’s not good for me to use the Internet whenever I’m bored.” Finally, disconnection can respond to two precautions: the smartphone must not be within reach and we must reintroduce “friction”.