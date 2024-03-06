A fans dream may come true

Spider-Man 4 is highly anticipated by everyone, and is potentially one of the most anticipated Marvel projects, along with Deadpool 3. And that is unlikely to change.

We know that Spider-Man is definitely one of the most popular Marvel superheroes. Apparently, every news of an upcoming film is scrutinized by hordes of fans. And one of these pieces of information can be talked about for a very long time. Because it is like a dream come true for many viewers. As always, you have to take it all with a grain of salt to avoid being too disappointed.

Spider-Man 4 could have a big surprise

According to the latest rumors doing the rounds, Spider-Man 4 could mark the long-awaited arrival of Miles Morales in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, the future of the MCU and various Marvel characters is uncertain, especially after the recent changes to the upcoming Avengers films and the one-off releases of Deadpool and Wolverine for 2024. Fans are wondering how iconic characters like Spider will evolve. -Man and Doctor Strange within the MCU.

This information comes from Daniel Richtman, a source famous for his revelations about upcoming Marvel projects, but not only that. While specific details regarding Morales’ first live-action appearance are unclear, Richtman says the character will be incorporated in some way into the upcoming Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland.

Two perspectives clash

The well-known and beloved Miles Morales is from the Ultimate Universe, Earth-1610. He gains his spider powers after being bitten by a genetically engineered spider stolen by his uncle, Aaron Davis, aka The Prowler. With roles in the Spider-Verse universe films and as a co-protagonist in the 2023 video game, Morales continues to be a recognizable version of Spider-Man alongside Peter Parker.

However, it’s important to note that despite these rumors, many details regarding Spider-Man 4 remain a mystery, including the full story, cast, and possible release window. The latest news was that we learned about the existence of an internal conflict between Marvel and the vision of Tom Holland and Sony. Both prefer a tighter plot about New York City while Sony would prefer something broader about the multiverse.