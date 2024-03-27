Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld take the relationship to the next level with Family Dating

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld have been dating for about a year and a half and their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength.

NFL star Josh Allen and his actress girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld are becoming the NFL’s newest power couple after they took their relationship to the next level. They recently went to a gender reveal party for Alan’s sister, which shows that their relationship is going from strength to strength.

While the love story between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been in the news during the 2023 NFL season, it seems that Allen and Steinfeld’s romance is also blossoming. Bill’s Ace and his Oscar-nominated girlfriend have been enjoying their time together during the off-season.









The couple first sparked rumors when they were spotted together in New York in May last year. Now, it seems that they have become close with their family. Steinfeld, who starred in “Pitch Perfect,” joined Allen at a party thrown by his pregnant sister, Nicola Madden.

Steinfeld seems to have already won over Josh’s family. She was also seen in a Tik Tok video made by Nikal at a gender reveal party. Standing next to Josh, the two guessed if Nikala was having a boy or a girl.

Alan spoke to the cameras first, proudly saying: “I’m Josh, (I’m) mum’s brother and I think it’s going to be a boy,”. Steinfeld then introduced herself and added: “I’m Haley, I think it’s going to be a boy too.”

Alan’s parents, Lavon and Joel, joined the couple for the special day, along with Alan’s younger brother, Jason. The happy news was announced that Madden and her partner Brayden are expecting a baby boy, much to the delight of everyone there.

For all the latest USA news, politics, sports and showbiz, go to Mirror US .

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld fuel their relationship with NFL star’s family in video

The couple look glum in the video, in which they predict the gender of Alan’s sister’s baby.







The new baby Alan will join older brother Kashtin in the family. The event also showed how close Allen and Steinfeld have become, as they held pink and blue balloons during the party. According to the Daily Mail, the Bills star is head over heels for his girlfriend. A source said: “He’s really serious about it,” adding that he’s even considering proposing before he wins a Super Bowl ring.

The lovebirds recently enjoyed a vacation in Mexico, showing that they are still very much in love. The source also said: “Josh wanted to bring Haley on their recent Mexico vacation because he is now going to put a lot of his attention and time into the upcoming NFL season.”

“He just wanted to show her how much he felt about her before the next few months took their schedules all over the place. They’re in the full honeymoon phase of their relationship, and he wanted to make sure they were going to be able to turn their relationship into something special and to navigate for a long time.”