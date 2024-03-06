Iggy Azalea reveals her new favorite color with a Thirst Trap bikini

Although Iggy Azalea’s most recent album was called out End of an era And while she’s flirted with retiring from music before, she’s not done yet. Last year she shared a new single called “Money Come” which garnered over 3 million streams on Spotify. The hilarious music video accompanying the song has garnered over 6 million views of its own. She shared a remix of the song a few months later which featured new verses from Ivorian Doll and Bigg Boss Vette.

Since then he mostly shares updates with fans through Instagram. The latest is an update on her new favorite color, and she chose a pretty glamorous way to reveal it. “Green just does it for me lately,” she captioned a sizzling pic of herself in a green bikini. In another photo, she further shows her love for the color by sporting a pair of pale green slides. Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to the comments to show her love. “Green like all the money you get!!! LETGSOOOO” and “We’re a career woman in green! Happy Women’s History Month… you’re a golden star” read two of the top comments on the post. Check out the new thirst trap she shared below.

Iggy Azalea stuns in a green bikini

Over the past few months, Iggy Azalea has been increasingly vocal online in some of her criticisms of Playboi Carti. The pair have a child together, but Iggy has been critical of Carti’s absentee parenting for years. Back in December she directly accused the rapper of being an absentee father, which he never felt the need to refute or further address.

Earlier this year, Iggy once again claimed that she was retiring from music and she has stuck by it so far. He regularly shares updates on how things are going with his fans on social media. But none of that came with any indication that new music might be on the way. What do you think of Iggy Azalea’s new stunning bikini pics? Do you think Lilo works as it claims? Let us know in the comment section below.

