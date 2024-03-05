Iggy Azalea reportedly made more at the box office in just one month from fans than Dakota Johnson’s Madame Webb did last weekend.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is known for her songs such as Fancy And work. The rapper and model has been on hiatus from making music since the release of his third studio album End of an era, and was earning from her new income stream. The rapper reportedly has a huge following on her fans-only account, where she’s been working on her new project.

Azalea joined the social media platform in 2023, and mentioned that she would share exclusive content for fans. The model reportedly earned a whopping $307,000 in a single day, bringing her monthly earnings from the platform to $9.2 million (via Tuco News). The singer’s earnings reportedly beat Dakota Johnson’s second-week collection Madam Webbwhich earned $6 million.

Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea became a big name in the pop scene in 2014 when she collaborated on a song with singer Charli XCX. Fancy. The song was part of the rapper’s debut album The New Classic and reportedly reached number-one on Billboard’s Top 100. She was also featured in Ariana Grande problemwhich took the number-two position at the same time.

After announcing a hiatus from making music, Azalea joined OnlyFans in 2023. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Iggy Azalea joined the platform known for its adult content to work on her ‘biggest project yet’ titled ‘Hotter than Hell’. She mentioned that she will release content exclusive to the platform and charge users $25 per month for a subscription.

The rapper mentioned that he will also share uncensored content on the platform and that it is a creatively liberating platform. She said (via Hot New Hip Hop),

“I’m excited about not having to worry about censorship overwhelmingly and creatively limiting artists to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms. The project is bold and fun — it’s also a collaboration — I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

According to DJ Academics’ page, Iggy Azalea earned a whopping $307,000 in 24 hours. According to the Tuco news website, she has earned $300,000 a day, bringing her monthly income up to $9.2 million. The rapper reportedly charged more than typical content creators on the platform but still gained a large following.

Since then she has been promoting her OnlyFans account on other social media platforms like Instagram. Azalea previously mentioned in 2020 that she would never join the platform (via Hot New Hip Hop).

While they may not be in the same league, Iggy Azalea’s reported monthly income from OnlyFans (via Tuco News) appears to be higher than the latest Sony film. Madam Webb earned in its second week. According to Collider, the film grossed a paltry $6 million at the box office in its second week in theaters, seeing a 60% drop in numbers.

The Dakota Johnson-starrer Spider-Man opened to extremely negative reviews. The film was rated 12% rotten on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Many reviews criticized the film’s writing, CGI and dialogue delivery. The film was also criticized for not including Spider-Woman in all her glory.

Madam Webb Reportedly made on a budget of $80 million, relatively low for a superhero film. The film has grossed $77 million at the box office and many have estimated that the film will need to earn at least $150 to $200 million to break even (via Collider). The film’s terrible reviews and meme-worthy writing seem to have become the perfect recipe for countless memes, which began with the release of the trailer.