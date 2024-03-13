Is there a personal message behind her radical change of look?

Natalie Portman wears a Schiaparelli dress at the 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom. (Los Angeles, January 9, 2024.)

Valerie Macon / AFP



Long before her divorce from Benjamin Millepied was finalized, the actress chose to shake-up her wardrobe. Like a watermark message.

It seems that the white swan turned into a black swan. For several months, the outfits adopted by Natalie Portman on the red carpet or on the streets of Los Angeles have been surprising. It all started on January 9, when the actress attended the 14th Governors Awards. At the photocall, she wore an elegant black Schiaparelli dress with a “cut out” neckline that indicated her bosom. Just two days later, the foreign press is in all its turmoil: Natalie Portman on the American show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Photographed near the studio of This time, the look is more radical: she wears a tight little black dress that closes mid-thigh, adorned with a transparent black bra. An upheaval for those who usually prefer strapless or strappy dresses with a vise cut and are rarely seen in such sexy outfits. for Rajinda Sandesh This bra is nothing more than a dress.”Change dress» (vere’s dress, in French). And for good reason.

Natalie Portman’s radical style change

At the same time, many sources speculated that Natalie Portman and her partner, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, were going through a period of turmoil. While rumors were flying about a possible separation, this magazine people Which, on March 8, confirmed: the couple had indeed divorced. “Natalie is coming off a really difficult and painful year, but she’s getting stronger and enjoying the moments she spends with her family, her friends and her work,” someone close to the actress explained to the media. Natalie Portman filed for divorce in July 2023, which was finalized in February 2024.

“Vengeance Dress”

A test of life that can justify the latest clothes worn by the heroine of black swan (2010). Those grouped under the term “wear dress”. The term was born on June 29, 1994 when Lady Diana, shortly after confessing Prince Charles’ infidelity on television, wore a black Christina Stambolian dress to an evening party. With its bare shoulders and nothing but its formal neckline, the “revenge dress” entered the media scene. Since then, celebrities have almost automatically adopted this dress when infidelity or breakup rumors hit the web. Like Kate Middleton himselfIn 2019, in an off-the-shoulder dress shortly after the cheating scandal involving Prince William and his alleged mistress Rose Hanbury.