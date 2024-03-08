Cherim Do Doja Cat, Sister Ghost Goes As Gallidge And Fraulein High, More Coming Live Show – The Irish News

Cherim – Boss Beach (Single, Alcopop!)

Happy International Women’s Day from Derina Cherim, whose gift to you, and indeed the world, is a punk rocking cover of Doja Kat’s Boss Beach, transplanting the sass and thump of DC’s original banger from the dancefloor to the moshpit via crunchy guitar riffage.

It works really well, not least because Cherim somehow manages to make the hookline even hookier than the original in the process. Pairing this with a cover of the Doja ballad Bottom Beach would have made a nice double-a-side package, but the inclusion of Colorblind from their debut album Take It Or Leave It On Virtual Flip is perhaps a better move: it ensures that the Cherim-led by the headlining cover Freaky dojafans also get a taste of the band’s top-drawer original production on the (B-) side. Smart.

The track is available to stream everywhere starting today and is also available as a free download. See, told you it was a gift.

Cherim guitarist and singer extraordinaire Hannah Richardson explains, “We’ve always been drawn to Doja Kate’s originality and her femininity, which is why we feel so connected to this track in particular.

“To us Boss Beach is strong, energetic and has what we would call ‘raw bad beach energy’. The first time I saw the Boss Beach music video it really explained to me what a strong woman is, being able to see life through a woman’s lens instead of being subject to the male gaze.

“It’s something we wanted to represent for our own version of the song, rather than what is expected of us as women and girls to express through femininity, masculinity or our own autonomy.”

Having recently returned from a well-received live run in the Eurozone, the band have announced festival dates across the water in addition to their imminent shows in Ireland supporting Enter Hunter – March 21 and 22 at the Academy in Dublin and March 23 at The Limelight in Belfast – and their German stint this September. Opening for The Undertones.

Fill your boots at ilovealcopop.co.uk/collections/cherym

Sister Ghost – Cailleach Noi-ois (Single, Self-Release)

For more dairy-sent sounds courtesy of Sister Ghost, who have chosen to mark Ceichten na Gaeilage – Irish Language Week for our Protestant readers – by serving up a special Gaeilage version of their previously released indie rock cracker New Age Witch, 2021’s Sta One of the highlights of the Spooky EP.

It’s a slightly more muted, lo-fi affair in its re-recorded form, but at least the instant appeal of the original isn’t lost in translation – and the guitar solo towards the end is still sublime.

Get nice and loud to annoy your DUP-voting neighbors now at sisterghost.bandcamp.com and mark your diary with the next Sister Ghost show: the band will be joining Susie Pagel and Aqua Tofana for a celebratory gig. The album marks the 30th anniversary of Hall’s classic live performance, which takes place on May 2 at the Oh Yeh in Belfast.

Tickets are on sale now via cqaf.com.

Fraulein – Looks Like Flying (Single, Submarine Cat)

Irish/Dutch duo Fraulein’s new single offers two contrasting takes on the same basic song, which will bookend their upcoming mini-album Sink or Swim.

Do you prefer the dreamy yet urgent with the suffix ‘(Day)’, which combines the sparse, atmospheric rumble of early PJ Harvey with Anna Calvi-esque vocals, grungy guitars and splashes of background cacophony, or the gentler, but sub-two-minute Tempered ornaments labeled ‘(night)’?

Decide for yourself at frau13in.bandcamp.com, where you’ll also find their latest tune Wait & See, a restrained, simmering affair that occasionally blows its top in melodious delight.

Gig Radar: Incoming Live Shows

Dearly Departed Sisters: Problem Patterns, a fundraiser for the women and children of Gaza, Shailene Beauty Sleep, Lauren Brand New Friend et al – March 8, Oh Yes, Belfast

The Stranglers – 11 March, Ulster Hall, Belfast / 12 March, Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Brand New Friend – March 14, Factory 61, Armagh

Blue Whale – March 15, Black Box, Belfast

Winona Bleach – March 15, Oh Yeah, Belfast

Yard Act – March 19, Mandela Hall, Belfast / March 20, Vicar Street, Dublin

Chris Shifflett (Foo Fighters) – March 20, The Academy, Dublin / March 21, Limelight 2, Belfast

Makeshift Art Bar, Junk Drawer: Sundown Sessions – March 24, Court House, Bangor

The Jesus and Mary Chain – 25 March, Olympia Theatre, Dublin / 26 March, The Limelight, Belfast

Bill Ryder Jones – March 31, The Black Box, Belfast

Hawkwind – 8 April, Mandela Hall, QUBSU

Rory Nellis (Full Band Show) – April 12, Oh Yeah, Belfast

Problem Patterns – 25 April, Union Bar, Belfast / 26 April, Workman’s Cellar, Dublin / 27 April, Nerve Centre, Derry

Jane Weaver – 12 May, Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

Laying Fast in Belfast 6: Stiff Little Fingers, The Damned, The Skids, Problem Patterns – 17 August, Custom House Square, Belfast

Ride – September 2, Limelight, Belfast / September 3, Olympia, Dublin / September 4, Cypress Avenue, Cork

Therapy?: Troublegum 30 – October 31, Olympia, Dublin / November 2, Ulster Hall, Belfast