Kim Kardashian reveals the real reason behind her divorce from Kanye

Reality star Kim Kardashian has revealed the reason behind her infamous divorce from controversial billionaire rapper Kanye West.

Although she acknowledged West’s status as “the best rapper of all time” and “the richest black man in America”, she cited his lack of character as a major factor in their split.

During a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Kim Kardashian candidly expressed, “I married the best rapper ever.

Also, he is the richest black man in America, a legit and talented genius who gave me 4 incredible children. So when I got divorced, you have to know that it came down to one thing, his personality.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was officially finalized on November 29, 2022. According to legal documents, the former couple has joint custody of their 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago and Salm.

The couple of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The union between the two American stars was one of the most famous relationships in the entertainment industry.

The two celebrities tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014, marking the culmination of a high-profile courtship.

Throughout their marriage, Kanye West, a groundbreaking rapper, and Kim Kardashian, a reality TV star turned business mogul, often made headlines with their extravagant lifestyles, fashion choices, and public appearances.

Together, they became one of the most talked about power couples in the media.

The couple’s journey to parenthood has been closely followed by fans and the media, sharing glimpses of their family life on social media and on their reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

