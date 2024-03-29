Incredible new features are coming to Xbox! Don’t miss these exclusive updates!

Xbox Insiders Beta, Delta, and Omega recently received an Insider update that fixes a dynamic wallpaper bug and improves the use of local languages. While this Insider update doesn’t sound particularly exciting, Xbox has recently rolled out some interesting improvements to the program.

In early March, some insiders received an update that greatly improved the Xbox Store’s search function by allowing users to search by keywords, genres, or concepts instead of game titles. While the latest Insider update isn’t all that impressive, it does fix a frustrating bug that was affecting some users.

This Insider update addresses an error when selecting the new dynamic wallpaper. Another improvement focuses on the use of local languages ​​by properly reflecting these dialects through the console interface. Xbox’s patch notes include an entry explaining that Preview members may experience strange text in parts of their UI after the update. This is a recurring problem for the Insider program which Xbox calls “pseudo-lock”. » The March 28 Insider update was released only to Beta, Delta, and Omega members, but Alpha members received the same updates a day earlier on March 27.

As always, Xbox encourages Insiders to report any bugs they find, no matter how minor, on its Report Issues page to help prepare the update for general release. Another update tested by Insiders in mid-March improved the stability of Microsoft Edge and other features related to accessibility and stability. Xbox users can sign up for the Insider Program for free, where they’ll start as an Omega member. Over time, as their seniority and Xbox Insider tier increases, they can move up to more exclusive tiers that receive new updates even sooner.

Insiders and regular Xbox Game Pass subscribers have at least nine games to look forward to in April. These include Ark: Survival Ascended, F1 23 (for Ultimate Members), and Superhot: Mind Control Delete.

Xbox Games also added three new titles on March 28. Subscribers can now download Diablo 4, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged and Open Roads. Diablo 4’s next big update, Season 4, is set to launch on May 14. Similar to the Insider Program, Diablo 4 PC fans can join the public test area to test select Season 4 features early, from April 2-9.

That’s all we have for the recently released Xbox Insider Update, stay tuned for more news and updates from the world of gaming!