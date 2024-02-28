What if China overtakes the United States?

The first of four launch pads at China’s first space base dedicated to commercial launches was inaugurated on Hainan Island in late December.

Decryption – Beijing plans to send taikonauts to our satellite in 2029.

China is trying to beat America in the race to the moon. Artemis, America’s return to the Moon program, is falling behind schedule. NASA announced in January a delay of one year, to 2026, of Artemis III, the mission that would deposit astronauts on the surface of an Earth satellite. After Artemis II, postponed from 2024 to 2025, which should send four astronauts around the moon without landing there, Artemis III must mark the first phase of a permanent American mission presence on the moon. The first since 1972 and the end of the Apollo program.

But uncertainties remain about the United States’ ability to meet this schedule: the Starship Landers, developed by SpaceX, and the Blue Moon, designed by Blue Origin, are not ready. And the starship, launched by a Falcon Heavy, has yet to demonstrate its capabilities after two launches in 2023, resulting in explosions.

