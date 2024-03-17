In Red Dead Redemption 2 the player kidnaps 130 NPCs, runs them over with a train.

a Red Dead Redemption 2 The player kidnaps and kills 130 NPCs with a train like a real psychopath.

Rockstar Games lets you commit some heinous crimes like murder, theft, torture and more, leaving many fans wondering what this is all about. GTA VI Will get us out of this…

with Red Dead Redemption 2 The vast open world and near-infinite gameplay have players ready to slaughter anything that dares to breathe the same air as them.

Several mods have also been added to expand the tools and techniques players can use to torture weak NPCs.

Now, a player who is apparently tired of killing the inhabitants of the Wild West the old-fashioned way has decided to innovate his killing spree by mass killing on train tracks.

It’s not uncommon for players to tie someone up and take them on horseback where the train usually passes before smiling as they watch them get crushed, we’ve all done it, let’s not pretend we haven’t.

This time, player NPCPranks__ went through the laborious process of lining up 130 NPCs on the train tracks before seeing the train pass through all the NPCs.

It’s something, and it reminds me of the first season finale Invincible While Omni-Man holds his sign in front of a moving subway train.

Now, it’s not as gory, but there’s still an unhealthy amount of blood smeared across the front of the train, and a weak NPC apparently stuck in one of the wheels, what a way out.

If there is a train or other large vehicle coming GTA VIGod help the poor people of Leonida when these players get their hands on them.