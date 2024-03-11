Linux is more popular than ever, GTA 6 is in its final stages of development, this week’s recap

This week, a new job offer published by Rockstar leads us to believe that the launch of GTA 6 is imminent. BYD is launching an “Honor Edition” of its Seagull for less than 9,000 euros, and Linux has never been more popular. While Waze is the victim of a new bug that prevents users from seeing the speed indicator on the screen, the Euro NCAP organization wants to impose the return of physical buttons in electric vehicles.

Some CarPlay users have noticed a new bug when using the Waze app. Indeed, as reported by Auto Evolution, the speed indicator is no longer displayed on the infotainment screen and therefore drivers no longer have access to the speed limit. While waiting for the app to be patched, you can temporarily fix the problem by force closing Waze from your iPhone and relaunching the app from the infotainment screen or deleting Waze from the App Store and reinstalling it.

© Envato

Will the launch of Windows 11 work in favor of Linux?

In any case, that’s what StatCounter’s stats say! Indeed, since late 2020, Linux’s market share has been steadily increasing. The hardware requirements of Microsoft’s new operating system and the end of free support for Windows 10 are forcing users to switch to Linux. As of today, the operating system holds 4.03% of the desktop market share.

Penguin, symbol of Linux

Will physical buttons return to electric cars soon?

Euro NCAP wants to oppose all-touch in electric vehicles and advocates the return of physical buttons. So the independent certification body should change the safety assessment criteria from 2026 and car manufacturers will have to comply with their car models to achieve five stars. Among the basic controls that will have to be operated by physical buttons, we can mention indicators, hazard lights, horn or even windshield wipers.

© Envato

BYD launched the Seagull EV Owner’s Edition for less than 9,000 euros

BYD continues to challenge the competition by launching a new version of its “mini-Lamborghini”, called the Seagull EV Owner Edition. The electric car will be available in China for 69,800 yuan or 8,900 euros. Chinese manufacturers are thus further fueling the price war with cheaper vehicles. This “Honor Edition” is currently only available in China but may be coming to Europe.

© BYD

GTA 6 launch seems closer than ever

Rockstar seems to be entering the house ahead of GTA 6’s launch. Indeed, the studio has published a job offer regarding the search for a translator dedicated to the Russian localization, which indeed indicates that the long-awaited video game has entered its final. Stage of development. The next Grand Theft Auto 6 could therefore actually be released in 2025.

© Rockstar

Our tests of the week

MacBook Air 15-inch M3: Welcome update

Even if the changes are not revolutionary compared to the 2024 version, they are still welcome. The MacBook Air 15-inch M3 is equipped with a fully calibrated LCD panel and a very comfortable keyboard and trackpad. If you don’t need full connectivity and have the budget to afford this beautiful object, this Apple ultraportable will provide you with excellent battery life and impressive M3 performance.

None Phone 2a: Excellent value for money

A great smartphone for less than 349 euros offers nothing here. The Phone 2a is a mid-range smartphone with an original and sleek design. It has a large, quality AMOLED screen, its battery life is impressive, and it offers high customization potential. We regret the lack of IP68 waterproofing and would appreciate finding a charger in the box. Be warned, if you are looking for a good photophone, this smartphone is not for you.

