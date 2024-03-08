Schedule for Week 8 of the LFL Spring Split 2024

The LFL resumes its activities with the Spring Split 2024 Week 8 matches. This new week promises to be crucial with the return matches remaining. BDS Academy leads the way, closely followed by Carmine Corp and Team GO. With 10 matches in 2 days, the tension rises: every duel promises to be decisive for the ranking.

On the road to the 8th week of Spring Split

We’re nearing the conclusion of the 2024 LFL Spring Split regular season, with the final week, week eight, promising a decisive draw. This crucial week, marked by return matches, will see the teams do battle in 10 matches spread over two days. As the playoffs approach, each matchup becomes a moment of truth for the rival teams. The regular season is coming to an end, and the tension is at its peak. Every team has something to prove, whether it’s solidifying their playoff spot, improving their position in the standings, or fighting to avoid elimination.

BDS Academy is in first place with an impressive run of 11 wins and 3 losses, especially thanks to a streak of 8 consecutive wins, already ensuring their place in the playoffs. Carmine Corp Blue follows closely behind in second place with 10 wins for 4 losses, and is also guaranteed to play in the segment playoffs this spring. Team GO is third with a 9-5 record, while BK ROG is fourth with 6 wins and 8 losses. Gameward, Gentle Mates, Solari and Vitality. The Bees are in fifth place, all scoring 6-8. At the back of the pack, Team Du Sud and AEGIS finished ninth and tenth, respectively, with 5-9 and 3-11 records. The latter two are fighting for their survival, seeking to avoid last places synonymous with despair and potential consequences for the rest of their journey.

— OTP LoL (@OTP_LoL) March 6, 2024



Matches of the week

Each match of this new week of competition is a battle for honor and glory, but most of all for the best position in the rankings. This week’s match selection highlights key matchups, head-to-heads that promise exciting and defining clashes for the rest of the season. It’s off to a strong start with big posters this Wednesday, March 6, including a clash between BK ROG and BDS Academy. This match is more than just a showdown; It’s a real showdown where BK will try to break ROG BDS Academy’s winning streak. Next, we’ll see the main battle for retention between Team du Sud and AEGIS. The evening will culminate with the highly anticipated clash between Team GO and Carmine Corp Blue, two teams with high ambitions and undeniable talent, each eager to prove their superiority.

Thursday February 29 continues this dynamic with a duel between Vitality.Bee and Team GO, a captivating matchup that could redefine the intermediate position. A match between Solari and Team du Sud will follow, two teams neck and neck in the fight to avoid the last places, making this meeting crucial for their future in the league. Arguably the highlight of the week is the clash between Carmine Corp Blue and BDS Academy, which promises to be a tactical battle that could well redefine the top of the rankings this Spring Split.

LFL Week 8 Schedule

Wednesday 6 March



finish BK ROG Esports BDS Academy Group stage

finish life force.fly Gentle fellows Group stage

finish South team Aegis Group stage

finish Team GO Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

finish Solari Game word Group stage

Thursday 7 March



finish BK ROG Esports Game word Group stage

finish life force.fly Team GO Group stage

finish Solari South team Group stage

finish Carmine Corp Blue BDS Academy Group stage

finish Aegis Gentle fellows Group stage

2024 LFL Regular Season Standings