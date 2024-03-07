In front of middle and high school students, Javier Milli asserts that abortion is “murder.”

This is a very violent attack against the right to abortion in Argentina. President Javier Milli said in a speech to middle and high school students Wednesday that he considers abortion, legalized in the country, “murder” and supporters of its legalization “murderers.”

The 53-year-old ultraliberal, known to oppose abortion but has not spoken publicly on the subject since taking office three months ago, was speaking to young people at a Catholic institute in Buenos Aires.

Abolition of Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity

“I warn you, for me abortion is murder (…) and I can prove it from a mathematical, philosophical and liberal point of view,” he said two days before International Women’s Rights Day. Women on March 8. He added that those who supported its legalization in the country in 2020 were “murderers”.

Since taking office, Javier Milli has abolished the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity and announced the closure of the National Institute Against Discrimination (ENADI). The self-described “anarcho-capitalist” has repeatedly expressed a desire to shut down institutions or organizations that he considers “useless”. The government last month also banned inclusive language in the military and announced its intention to ban it in the administration as well.

Act effective from January 2021

In a speech to world leaders in Davos in January, Javier Mille attacked “social justice”, “radical feminism” and the “bloody abortion agenda”.

The law on voluntary termination of pregnancy in Argentina was adopted in December 2020 and implemented in January 2021 after a debate that polarized society. It provides the possibility of abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy without explaining the reasons, as well as when the pregnancy results from rape and if the health or life of the pregnant woman is in danger.