A civilian was found dead in northern Israel after a strike from Lebanon, emergency services say

Israeli rescuers from the Magen David Edom organization said a civilian was found dead in northern Israel in a building hit by strikes from Lebanon. on social networks, Wednesday 27 March. The victim a “Worker of 25 years”, non-resident of the city. Hamas’ ally Lebanese Hezbollah launches a salvo of rockets into northern Israel in retaliation for nighttime bombardment In Habariyeh (Lebanon). who killed seven “Rescuer”. Follow our live stream.

Bombing continues in Rafah sector despite calls for ceasefire. Explosions were reported over Rafah during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. The city, on the southern tip of Gaza, is crowded with about 1.5 million Palestinians, most displaced by the clashes.

According to Hamas, three were killed and 12 wounded during the overnight Israeli attack. Hamas’ health ministry reported new casualties in the Rafah sector early Wednesday.

Hamas calls for suspension of humanitarian aid drops. A day earlier, the Islamist group’s health ministry announced 18 deaths, including 12 who drowned at sea while trying to retrieve parachuted food and six killed in a stampede in the same circumstances. The Palestinian faction in power in the Gaza Strip is demanding humanitarian aid open access to the land, which is tightly controlled by Israel.

The United States considers civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip “extremely high”. The US Defense Secretary also decided on Tuesday that there was humanitarian aid “too weak” in the region