The Israeli military says it has “completed” its military operation around Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army announced Monday 1er It’s April “complete” operations in the area of ​​Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, and withdrew from the area two weeks after entering it. “Soldiers complete operational activity in Al-Shifa Hospital area and leave hospital area”The army said in a press release that it has “Terrorists Killed During Encounter”. A reporter from Agence France-Presse (AFP) and witnesses saw tanks and vehicles leaving the hospital, which was covered by artillery fire and airstrikes.

Hamas’ health ministry confirmed the withdrawal. “Dozens of martyrs’ bodies, some in a decomposed state, were found in and around Al-Shifa Hospital”The material was damaged, he said in a press release “very important”. According to a doctor interviewed by AFP, more than 20 bodies were found. According to him, some were crushed by military vehicles leaving the area.

At least 21 patients have died in hospital, according to the WHO

The Israeli army, which accuses Hamas fighters of hiding in hospitals, launched on March 18 what it described as a “Specific Performance” In Al-Shifa. She has since announced that she “Around 200 terrorists killed” in the area. The operation began when hundreds of displaced people took refuge in the hospital grounds.

On Sunday, the Israeli army claimed to have made the discovery “Many weapons hidden in mattresses, beds” Or even the roof of a hospital complex. That same day, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that 21 patients had died in the hospital since the start of the Israeli operation. According to him, the hospital had 107 patients, including four children and 28 patients in critical condition. “Many people are infected and dehydrated” And, from Saturday, “Only one bottle of water left for 15 people”He added on X.

New bombing

Almost six months after the start of the war, which was launched on October 7 by an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Islamic movement in the south of the Hebrew state, the Israeli offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip has brought no relief, with a huge death toll of 32,782 people, according to Hamas, a humanitarian disaster and immense destruction.

On October 7, Hamas commandos infiltrated from Gaza launched an attack in southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official data. According to Israel, about 250 people were also kidnapped in the Gaza Strip and 130 of them are still hostages, with 34 dead.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched a campaign of intense aerial bombardment in the enclave, followed by a ground offensive that allowed its troops to advance from north to south, all the way to the gates of Rafah. The Israeli army announced on Monday that 600 of its soldiers had been killed since October 7, including 256 in the Gaza Strip.

According to the UN, the Palestinian territory was hit by new Israeli strikes on Sunday, one of which targeted a hospital. According to the director of the UN agency WHO, “A Camp on Al-Aqsa Hospital Grounds Hit by Israeli Airstrikes”., leaving four dead. A WHO team was on mission at the time of the strike at the hospital in Deir al-Balah (centre), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Specific Strikes Against Islamic Jihad’s Operational Command Center and Terrorists Located in Al-Aqsa Hospital Precincts”.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is still not on the table, despite calls from international organizations who fear famine for most of the 2.4 million residents of the besieged Gaza Strip. “There is no question of a new round of talks yet”Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, wrote in a press release published on Sunday.

In recent months, indirect talks by international mediators – Egypt, Qatar, the United States – have been held in Doha and Cairo. Mr. Netanyahu blamed Hamas “hard” His position with a view to a cease-fire, when Israel, according to him, has made “Show flexibility”.

