In the United States, Mississippi police officers drew heavy criticism for torturing two African-Americans

White police officers who were found guilty of torturing two black men were sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

With our correspondent in Washington, Guillaume Naudin

They nicknamed themselves “Gunda Squad”, which can be translated as Thug Squad. There were six of them. Six Rankin County sheriff’s officers near Mississippi’s capital Jackson (EUnited States), a state where racism has historically been very important.

In January 2023, they entered a home without a warrant after receiving a call that two black men were with a white woman. The two African-Americans are quickly subjected to racial slurs, handcuffed, stripped and sprayed with various liquids in their faces before being forced to shower together to erase the marks.

Gun in the mouth and rape

Police also frequently use tasers to electrocute their victims. A service weapon was used twice, including once in the mouth of one victim, who escaped with a broken jaw and torn tongue. They will also be sexually assaulted sex toy. or rape without accessories by a police officer is punishable by forty years in prison. The other three sentences are around 20 years and two are still to come this Thursday.

All six pleaded guilty several weeks ago, no doubt hoping to have their sentences reduced, the announcement was made in a court placed under close surveillance given the gravity of the facts. The police left their victims in a pool of blood while they conspired to fabricate false evidence to cover up their mistake and incriminate their victims.

Also readUnited States: Systemic racism and the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi