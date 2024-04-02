In 2531, Japanese people could have only one last name due to a rule imposed on married couples.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images In 500 years, all Japanese people could be called “Sato-san”.

International – One surname for all of Japan? This is predicted in a study done by Tohoku University Research Center. Led by economics professor Hiroshi Yoshida, it shows that in 500 years, all Japanese people will have the same last name. The entire population of a country can share the name “seven”If the government does not end Unique name system. In Japan, married couples are required by law to have the same last name.

Japanese civil code dating from the 19th century, relayed by simulation International mail This was designed to show that abuses of the law are still in effect. Feminist activists continue to decry this law which forces them, in most cases, to give up their names in favor of their husbands. During International Women’s Rights Day, 12 of these women filed complaints Western France.

Japan’s population is at risk

Hiroshi Yoshida told the newspaper Mainichi “If everyone becomes Sato, we’ll have to call each other by our first names or numbers. I don’t think it would be a good world to live in.” Relay Parisian. Despite facing protest movements, the government refuses to change the law to prevent it from happening “Undermining Family Unity” And the reason “Confusion in Children” informed The Guardian.

Currently, the name ” sato » Next is the most common in Japan “suzuki”. Professor Yoshida warns of the consequences of this on each family’s cultural heritage. “Considering that a surname has a family history and is also a cultural symbol, its loss would mean that the history of the surname also ceases to exist.”He announced in a press release The Japan Times.

Through another simulation, we see that this event can be delayed (but not avoided) by 750 years. Especially since the second sword of Damocles threatens Japan, its population will become extinct. Indeed, relay by study Japan Times, also warned of the declining birth rate that is plaguing the country. According to A study by the National Population and Social Security Research Institute, Japan’s population may decline 281,866 people in 2531 and 22 people in 3310.

See also on HuffPost :