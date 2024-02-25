News

Humanitarian ceasefire will only “delay” offensive in Rafah, warns Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s prime minister assured that the military operation would put Israel “a few weeks” away from “total victory” over the Islamist movement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press briefing in Tel Aviv on December 31, 2023. (Abir Sultan / AFP)

Military action in Rafah will only allow Israel “a few weeks” No a “Total Victory” On Hamas, Benjamin Netanyahu assured, Sunday February 25, during an interview with the American channel CBS. The Israeli prime minister added that the army’s planned offensive would only be “delayed” If a humanitarian truce was found, negotiations are underway to reach an agreement on a new pause in the fighting.

the previous day, White House National Security Advisor It was announced Representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar met in Paris and reached common ground among the four about the outline.” A possible agreement on the release of hostages and “Temporary Ceasefire” in Gaza. “We hope that in the coming days we will be able to reach a point where there is a really solid and final agreement on this issue.”He assured.

The international community is concerned about the dangers posed by Israeli military operations in Rafah, a town in the south of the Gaza Strip where some 1.5 million displaced people have taken refuge. According to the Hamas-run Gaza ministry, in its latest report published on Sunday, the conflict in the Palestinian territory has already claimed 29,692 lives. According to the UN, about 2.2 million of the Palestinian enclave’s 2.3 million residents are also at risk of famine.

