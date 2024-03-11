If elected, Donald Trump “wouldn’t give one cent” to the conflict, says Viktor Orbán

If he is re-elected president of the United States next November, will Donald Trump end all American aid to Ukraine against Russia? “He wouldn’t give a cent.”, announced the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, in an interview with the Hungarian television channel M1, on the evening of Sunday 10 March, broadcast by the BBC. On Friday, he spoke with the candidate for the Republican nomination at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“It is clear that Ukraine cannot stand on its own two feet”continued the leader, who has maintained close ties with Moscow despite the conflict. “If the Americans don’t give money and arms like the Europeans, the war is over. And if the Americans don’t give money, the Europeans alone can’t finance this war. So the war is over.” Follow our live stream.

Emmanuel Macron will soon return to Ukraine. The President of the Republic will visit the site “in the next week”, after a telephone interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Elysee announced on Sunday. The head of state initially said he would visit Ukraine in February, before announcing that the visit would take place before mid-March.

Help Ukraine in five identified areas. During this telephone interview, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed “Their willingness to move forward in five areas of action identified during the Ukraine Support Conference, such as cyber defense, mine clearance, weapons maintenance and co-production in Ukraine, support to neighboring partners and securing borders.

A documentary on Mariupol wins an Oscar. The war in Ukraine, which has entered its third year, has reverberated all the way to Los Angeles. Journalist-Director Mstislav Chernov was awarded in the category of the best Documentary for 20 days in Mariupolwhich looks back on the March 2022 bombing of a pediatric hospital in Ukraine. “I wish I had never made this film.”Mstyslav Chernov responded.