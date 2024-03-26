Hamas calls for aid drops to stop after deadly accidents

Hamas has called for an end to humanitarian airdrops and the opening of land access, following the deaths of 18 Palestinians on Tuesday, March 26, including 12 who drowned at sea and six who fled while trying to get food by parachute over the Gaza Strip. famine. Hamas’ health ministry also reported 70 deaths overnight from Monday to Tuesday, including 13 in airstrikes near Rafah. In 24 hours, 81 additional deaths were reported, according to a statement from Hamas’ health ministry. Follow our live stream.

Israel has accused Hamas of obstructing ceasefire talks. LIt is not a Palestinian Islamist movement “Not interested in continuing negotiations”That also points out, according to a press release from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office “Security Council Decision” of ONU. For its part, Hamas accused Israel during the night from Monday to Tuesday “Fully Responsible” No “failure” Talks so far.

Hamas leader visits Tehran. “Ismail Haniyeh to meet Foreign Minister on Tuesday” Iranian and other officials, state news agency IRNA said. Iran does not recognize the existence of the Israeli state and supports movements fighting Israel in the region.

UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing “acts of genocide” in Gaza. The United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, says that “Justifiable reasons exist” Israel is believed to have committed many crimes “acts of genocide”The report published on Monday also mentioned that “Ethnic Cleansing”. She is due to present her report to the Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

The United States reiterated its opposition to the invasion in Rafah. The head of American diplomacy once again warned Israel about the humanitarian risks of an offensive on the city of Rafah, home to 1.4 million people, most of whom fled the bombing. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken “Underscored the existence of alternatives to a full-scale ground offensive, which would better ensure Israel’s security and protect Palestinian civilians”.