Football – PSG
Humiliated by PSG, OM loses its magician
Published on April 2, 2024 at 12:15 am
On Sunday evening, OM lost to PSG at the Vélodrome. After the excitement generated by Jean-Louis Gasset’s first matches, a hard-to-accept defeat for Marseilles, back to their mistakes. Nabil Djelit also speaks of humiliation for the Phocaeans.
Gasset’s effect has been greatly reduced. When theOm A five-match winning streak followed the appointment of the former coach ofASSE, the Marseille club is in more trouble. Leaning forward PSG At home Sunday evening (2-0), TheOm Thus accepting the third defeat in a row. An insult to believe Nabil Djelit.
“It’s an insult at home.”
” Getting beaten 10 vs 11 at home is more than embarrassing for OM. It says a little more about what this club has become in L1. Spectators live in the stands. That’s all. We’re going to do it right away, as soon as there are top-of-the-table teams, there’s no one left », writes the journalist team on X (formerly Twitter), before continuing.
“Gasset is not a magician”
” Gasset revived the OM against the ambulance. In front of Rennes, OM was extinguished. Bad against PSG at 10, it was a humiliation at home. Gasset is not a magician. OM can forget C1 », adds Nabil Djelit.