At ASSE fire, heavy objects are declared

Published on March 10, 2024 at 11:30 pm



This Saturday, ASSE hosted Ligue 2 leader AJ Auxerre at Geoffroy Guichard. The Greens achieved a big blow by winning against AJA (1-0) and moved up to 3rd place in the championship. Saint-Etienne, authors of four wins in five matches, are aiming higher, as goalkeeper Gautier Larsneur confirmed.

ASSE Don’t stop! club of exercise Achieved another big success this Saturday. inside Cauldron Swelling, managed to bring down the greens AJ Auxerre, yet the leader of Ligue 2, thanks to the new achievement of Irwin Cardona. A bad start in late 2023, Saint Etienne The good results continue, and now he ranks third in the championship with the same number of points LovellFourth (45 points).

“There we played with 12, it’s great”

At the end of the meeting ASSE coaches Oliver Dell’Oglio Saint-Etienne did not fail to greet the supporters: “We needed energy, the crowd contribution is very important in these kind of matches. There we played with 12, it’s great! We faced a great team from Auxerre who are technically very strong. I think we wanted the win so much that it actually happened to the public.” announced the French coach in comments relayed by Green people .

“We are all ready to fight”