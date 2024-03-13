PSG-Nice: Official line-ups

Who will join the Stade Rennes in the last four? PSG face off this Wednesday at 9:10pm at the Parc des Princes for the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France, a match to follow live with commentary on our site. In pursuit of a crown in the competition from 2019, the Parisians have had an easy journey so far, beating Brest (3-1), Orleans (1-4) and Petit Pousset, Revel (0-9). For their part, the Eagles must win to end their current bad streak (five matches without a win).

For this meeting, Luis Enrique lined up in a 4-3-3 with a defense made up of Zaire-Emery, Beraldo, Lucas Hernandez and Nuno Mendes, who has played a series of matches since returning from injury. On the bench against Reims, Kylian Mbappe takes his place in attack alongside Dembele and Ramos. On the other hand, Thuram and Sanson will liven up the Nice midfield in Boudeau’s absence behind Labourde, Gussand and Boga.

Official Compositions:

PSG: Donnarumma – Zaire-Emery, Beraldo, Hernandez, Mendes – Vitinha, Ruiz, Lee – Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Nice: Bulka – Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard – Rosario, Sanson, Thuram – Gussand, Laborde, Boga.