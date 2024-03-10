Manchester City Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live?

This afternoon, Liverpool host Manchester City for a top-flight fixture. This is a very high stakes match given that the top spot in the Premier League will be decided today. Here’s which channel to watch Liverpool – Manchester City live on.

summary Liverpool-Manchester City: Where and when to watch the match?

What are the possible compositions of the two teams?

It’s a weekend match. The Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp to face Manchester City by Pep Guardiola The final meeting will see two of the most famous England coaches of recent years face off for the last time. The stakes are high for both teams. Indeed, Phil Foden and his team are only a couple of points clear of the Reds at the top of the Premier League. Not forgetting that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal await in 3rd place, just two points behind first.

Whatever happens, the atmosphere at Anfield Stadium promises to be electric. We will also see the two best scorers in the championship with Erling Haaland and his 18 goals and Mohamed Salah who has 15 goals on the clock. As a reminder, in the first leg, the two teams were separated with a score of 1-1. In all cases, We will tell you where and when to watch Liverpool – Manchester City.

Liverpool-Manchester City: Where and when to watch the match?

The 2023/2024 Premier League season is broadcast in its entirety on Canal+ Group channels. So it will be possible to enjoy this meeting in Liverpool and Manchester City Canal+ Sport 360. The match will start at 4:45 p.m This channel is accessible with all subscriptions offered by the channel. In fact, plans starting at €22.99/month allow you to watch this match live or enjoy replays if you missed the match.

It is possible to watch the match live on your television if the decoder is linked to your offer. Likewise, you can go directly to the site Mycanal on the browser, or download the app PC, tablet, connected TV or smartphone (Android and iOS).

Free license Download myCANAL Play Store: (408970 votes) video

Developer Canal+ Group

What are the possible compositions of the two teams?

Before this summit it should be noted that Liverpool Infirmary is currently overcrowded. Several team officials, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, are absent for the match. As for Manchester City, the Sky Blues present themselves with an almost complete squad at Anfield. Here are the possible structures.

Liverpool

Possible eleven: Kelleher – Robertson, Džić, Konate (?), Gomez – Alistair, Ando, ​​Sobozai – Diaz, Nunez, Salah

Kelleher – Robertson, Džić, Konate (?), Gomez – Alistair, Ando, ​​Sobozai – Diaz, Nunez, Salah Absent: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Bajsetic, Diogo Jota, Gravenberch, Jones, Matip and Thiago

Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Bajsetic, Diogo Jota, Gravenberch, Jones, Matip and Thiago Uncertain: Conate

Manchester City