Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Traffic restrictions in Île-de-France in 19 maps

Where and how can we travel to Paris and the region during the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer? After three months punctuated by public meetings, especially in all districts of the capital, Police Prefect Laurent Nunez, during a recent press conference, announced the various security perimeters that will be deployed and that will limit motor traffic around the test sites. .

These maps, which were initially released last November, have undergone minor changes. “This is a very final and stable stage, not far from the final version,” the Paris police chief declared at the time. We considered the geography of these perimeters, their contours, comments on their management methods. The desire is to disrupt the lives of the residents of Ile-de-France as little as possible. We have brought in a lot of flexibility,” he assures.

Among the examples given by the police prefect, “At the Stade de France, the red and blue zones have been slightly modified. Also on Ile-Saint-Denis, we have adapted the red perimeter for the benefit of the two companies,” explains Laurent Núñez. Another case, “a red zone in the duplex sector in the 15th century, which we were unable to remove”.

Until this fall, four levels of security were introduced based on proximity to the Olympic venue. Especially the Red Perimeter, which requires prior registration on an online platform to get an exemption (in the form of a QR code) to be able to travel there with your motorized vehicle. or the security perimeter, also called “SILT” (internal security and the fight against terrorism), which allows access to test sites, after being controlled by the police. But, apparently, the perimeter of the competition sites, where you can enter only with a ticket.

To activate these traffic restrictions near the competition venues, they will be effective a few hours before the start of the event and end a few hours later.

