How to go to the toilet when you are constipated?

Constipation, a daily ailment that can cause discomfort and depression. Fortunately, natural solutions exist to alleviate this intestinal disorder.

One of the main causes of constipation is inadequate dietary fiber intake. Fiber helps soften stools and helps them pass through the digestive tract. When you are constipated, it is important to increase your consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Also favor foods rich in soluble fiber, such as flax seeds or prunes, which have a natural laxative effect. in parallel, It is important to hydrate adequately by drinking at least 1.5 to 2 L of water per day. Also consider avoiding foods that can make constipation worse, such as processed foods, dairy, and high-fat foods.

Practicing physical activities regularly: the best tip to prevent constipation!

Physical activity is a key element in preventing and relieving constipation. When you are constipated, exercise can stimulate bowel movement by activating the abdominal muscles and digestive system. Choose activities like walking, running, swimming or yoga, which promote body movement and activation of internal organs.. Even a simple walk after a meal can prove beneficial. Be sure to incorporate regular physical activity into your daily routine to maintain a healthy intestinal transit. By exercising, you promote bowel movement and help prevent constipation.

What are natural remedies for constipation?

Some natural remedies can help relieve constipation. Herbal teas, such as chamomile, Peppermint or gingerKnown for their soothing and digestive properties. However, it is important to consult your doctor or healthcare professional before taking any natural remedies, especially if you have an underlying health condition or are taking medications. Relaxation techniques such as meditation or deep breathing can also be beneficial for reducing stress and promoting optimal digestive system function.

How to go to the toilet if you are constipated? Our tips!

When you are constipated, following certain bathroom habits can make it easier to pass stool.

Take your time: Rushing and stress can make constipation worse. It is recommended to take time to go to the toilet, without feeling rushed.

Establish a routine: Try to go to the bathroom at a fixed time, preferably after meals. This can stimulate the gastrointestinal reflex and facilitate transit.

Adopt the right position: The physical position for defecating is the squatting position. In our modern toilets, a small bench under the feet can help in adopting this position. This facilitates the passage of stool by removing the elbow between the rectum and the anal canal.

Don't stop the need: If you feel the urge to go to the bathroom, don't wait. Holding back the urge can make the stool hard and make constipation worse.

These concepts may seem simple, but they are essential to managing constipation.

Here’s how to get rid of stool plugs naturally!

When faced with a stool obstruction, some natural solutions can help relieve it. It is advised to take it A glass of prune juice every morning. If you don’t like pruning, choose Dried grapes or some fig can also help. Even a few gestures can help to evacuate the stool. For example, Go to the toilet on a regular schedule And Take it’s time without forcing.

In some cases, a Abdominal massage can be beneficial. In fact, massaging your abdomen in a clockwise direction can stimulate bowel movements and help expel stools. It should be noted that these methods may not always be sufficient, especially in the case of chronic stool blockage. In this case, do not hesitate to consult a health professional.

What are the best drinks to drink when you are constipated?

Along with eating a fiber-rich diet and exercising, choosing the right beverages can play a crucial role in relieving constipation. Among them:

water: Drinking enough water is essential to hydrate the body and help soften stools. Water rich in magnesium is especially beneficial for constipation.

green tea: It is known for its stimulant properties on transit and can be eaten hot or cold.

Citrus juice: They are excellent natural laxatives. A large, chilled glass of orange or grape juice on an empty stomach in the morning can help.

Apple cider vinegar: Rich in probiotics, it helps renew the intestinal flora. You can mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and honey in a glass of water.

On the other hand, it is recommended to avoid diuretic drinks like coffee and alcohol which can worsen constipation by dehydrating the body. If you are a regular coffee drinker, it is advisable to limit your consumption to 2 cups per day to avoid intestinal inflammation.

What to eat in case of stercoral stasis?

In case of stercoral stasis, food rich in fiber is preferred. Fiber increases stool bulk and promotes bowel transit. They are especially visible vegetables (raw or cooked), Beans Like lentils and chickpeas, fruits (fresh or dried) and Whole grains.

For example, Cauliflower, spinach, carrots or even asparagus are excellent vegetable choices.

As for fruits, choose apricots, apples, plums or grapes which contain sorbitol, a sugar with a mild laxative effect.

Oilseeds such as walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds are also recommended.

On the other hand, it is advisable to avoid foods low in fiber such as white rice. Instead, choose brown rice which contributes to better intestinal transit.

What to eat if you are constipated?

To fight constipation, it is recommended to favor foods rich in fiber. The Raw and cooked vegetables, such as carrots, spinach or broccoli, are excellent sources of fiber. Similarly, the Fresh fruits Like apples, pears or oranges are preferred. The Oilseeds Dry fruits (almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts), as well Uncooked dried vegetables (lentils, chickpeas) are also recommended for their fiber content.

The Cereal products Whole foods, such as whole wheat bread or whole wheat pasta, can also help stimulate intestinal transit. For drinks, hydration is essential: don’t hesitate to drink Interest Natural, especially prune juice, is known for its laxative effect. Finally, the Vegetable oils rich in Omega 3, 6 and 9 Can also prevent constipation.

What is irritable bowel syndrome?

The Lazy bowel syndromeAlso known as Slow intestinal transit Or Slow transit functional constipation, refers to a series of symptoms similar to constipation but occurring less regularly and more intensely. This syndrome is characterized by changes in peristalsis, the natural movement of intestinal muscle contractions that allow the passage of food and feces. When this mechanism slows down, food debris is retained in the intestines, which can lead to abdominal pain, bloating, and a general feeling of discomfort. It should be noted that unlike constipation, IBS is not considered a disease by the WHO.

