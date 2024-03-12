4 Plants That Help You Sleep Better

You counted sheep for hours, but alas, sleep didn’t cross your path… With the help of Brigitte Magnet, herbal medicine expert of the Douceur Cerise brand, 20 minutes Gives you a little natural boost that will make it easier to fall asleep.

Take three plants to sleep more easily

1. Passionflower. Brigitte Magnat says it’s ideal for people with “sleep disturbances”. By this, professional means “overwork” or “intellectual fatigue” that can prevent you from sleeping more lightly than usual. Herbal medicine experts also recommend passionflower if you have trouble falling asleep at night. On the other hand, passionflower is not recommended for pregnant women as it can stimulate contractions. Due to its sedative activity, it should also be avoided if you are already taking sleeping pills or antidepressants. It can also reduce the effects of birth control pills.

2. Valerian. This good companion of passionflower is a “support” for all those who have trouble falling asleep naturally in the evening. Be careful, it’s an “eccentric” plant, Brigitte Magnet warns. With valerian, it’s double or nothing, sometimes it works right away for some, and for others, nothing. “If it doesn’t work for you, don’t insist,” expects the expert.

3. Linden flowers. “It’s a great relaxation classic that generally suits everyone, even kids,” says the expert. If you’re a little overexcited and it’s time for bed, don’t hesitate to mix your linden flowers with lemon balm. However, be sure to manage your dosage carefully. Too much linden, kills linden. Instead of relaxing you, it can be exciting.

4. Hawthorne. Brigitte Magnett describes her as a “friend of the heart”. She recommends it if you’re subject to palpitations, anxiety or any type of stress that causes “heart fatigue.” This plant can also calm you down to help you fall asleep.

Natural plants, yes, but to a lesser extent

Just because this plant is natural doesn’t mean it should be abused or taken daily. Phytotherapy expert warns: “You should not overdose”, and take every evening, non-stop. “In the Middle Ages, plants were called drugs, and not for nothing. Each has a very specific function and should be used wisely,” the expert continues.

As an herbal tea, you can have 1 to 2 cups per day for a week, recommends Brigitte Magnet. In the form of drops, this will be a treatment for only three weeks. Indeed, in food supplements, the dosage will be more concentrated because the juice comes from fresh plants. Unlike homemade herbal tea where the plant often dries up and loses its vitality.

Along with your herbal tea or food supplement, experts still recommend trying to determine the cause of your sleep disorders for a long-term sense of well-being.