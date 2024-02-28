Are eggs recommended? The expert answers

Eggs are a staple in many diets around the world, valued for their versatility and nutritional richness. They are eaten in a variety of ways, including omelets, scrambled, boiled, hard or poached, and are an integral part of many recipes. However, despite their popularity, their consumption has been the subject of numerous studies and debates. In particular, this question is under discussion: Is it possible for a person with diabetes to eat eggs? If the answer is yes, what is the recommended frequency of consumption for this particular population?

Eating too many eggs can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes by 60%

The study, conducted by the University of South Australia, China Medical University and Qatar University, followed 8,545 Chinese adults aged 18 and over from 1991 to 2009. Extensive research has revealed alarming information about egg consumption. Findings published in the British Journal of Nutrition suggest that eating one or more eggs per day can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes by 60%.

The study found that long-term (more than 38 grams per day) egg consumption increased the risk of diabetes by 25% in Chinese adults. One of the researchers who participated in the study was Dr. According to Ming Li, the risk increases to 60% for those who regularly eat large amounts of eggs (more than 50 grams, the equivalent of one egg per day).

However, it is important to note that other studies have also shown that it is possible for people with type 2 diabetes to consume up to 12 eggs per week without affecting cholesterol, triglycerides and insulin levels. In other words, egg consumption may be perfectly acceptable for people with diabetes, as long as it is included in a varied and balanced diet.

Eggs, a mine of nutrients

Eggs are considered a highly nutritious food, highly valued for their rich protein, essential vitamins (A, D, E and B12) and a host of different minerals such as phosphorus, selenium and zinc. It also contains amino acids and lutein, a powerful antioxidant that plays a crucial role in fighting free radical damage and protecting our eyes from aging.

Additionally, egg yolks are a rich source of choline, a B vitamin that is especially beneficial for brain development in children. Despite its rich nutritional content, eggs do not contain many calories, making them ideal for satisfying hunger without adding to daily calorie intake. In addition, eggs are an excellent source of omega 3, a type of fat that has a beneficial effect on the heart and brain, contributing to their proper functioning.

Eat eggs with caution

Eggs, a common food in many diets, are particularly high in cholesterol, with a content of 130 mg for every 100 grams. Because of this high concentration, excessive consumption of eggs can potentially contribute to elevated blood cholesterol levels. This is especially true for LDL cholesterol, which is often nicknamed “bad” cholesterol because it is associated with a variety of health problems.

However, it is important not to demonize eggs because of their cholesterol content. Eaten in moderation, eggs can actually provide health benefits. It is an important source of lipids, proteins and carbohydrates, making it a complete food, especially when combined with foods like bread.

Dr. Olivier Dupuy, a nutritionist, emphasized the importance of careful and moderate egg consumption. He advises not to eat it every day so as not to burden the body with excess cholesterol intake. Additionally, it is best to avoid eating eggs in the form of fried foods. This cooking method is usually associated with a high fat content, which can be potentially harmful to health, especially if this practice becomes regular. In short, as with any diet, the key lies in moderation and variety.