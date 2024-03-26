A disease that kills more seniors than alcoholism, smoking or obesity

Reading Time: 2 minutes – Spotted on Futurism

Since the pandemic, the isolation of older people has increased significantly. In France, according to the Little Brothers of the Poor Association, it concerns more than 2 million seniors; And, between 2017 and 2022, a number of more than 60 in the scenario “Social Death” (those who never or almost never meet family, friends, neighbors or others in the association network) have doubled.

While its effects on mental health are known, loneliness also affects the physical health of those affected, as indicated by a new study reported by Futurism. It would be worse than obesity, alcoholism or a sedentary lifestyle, and would be equivalent to smoking fifteen cigarettes a day.

Thus, research already shows that loneliness can be associated with higher levels of mortality if it is combined with other mental health concerns (depression, anxiety). Under these conditions, it will lead to risky behaviors responsible for early death.

Role of health professionals

The study in question, published on March 19, is of particular interest to elderly people in retirement homes, and points to the preventive role of health professionals working there. Indeed, it is in these institutions that the most affected seniors are found, as highlighted in the 2023 DREES report.

“Over time, older adults face many circumstantial life changes—retirement, divorce, or the death of a family member or friend—making it more difficult to maintain social relationships,” Researcher Monica Williams-Ferrelli, who led the study, explains. “The way we ask seniors “Do you smoke? Do you measure your glycemic index?”, we should ask them about loneliness and measure it while offering solutions.

In France, the fight against the social isolation of seniors has crystallized significantly at the local level, at the initiative of retirement homes or communities. The new “aging well” law adopted on March 19, though controversial, is a first step toward national awareness. It guarantees the right to visit nursing home residents or those in palliative care, as well as the right to keep pets in retirement homes.