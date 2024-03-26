Health

A disease that kills more seniors than alcoholism, smoking or obesity

Photo of Admin Admin20 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Reading Time: 2 minutes – Spotted on Futurism

Since the pandemic, the isolation of older people has increased significantly. In France, according to the Little Brothers of the Poor Association, it concerns more than 2 million seniors; And, between 2017 and 2022, a number of more than 60 in the scenario “Social Death” (those who never or almost never meet family, friends, neighbors or others in the association network) have doubled.

While its effects on mental health are known, loneliness also affects the physical health of those affected, as indicated by a new study reported by Futurism. It would be worse than obesity, alcoholism or a sedentary lifestyle, and would be equivalent to smoking fifteen cigarettes a day.

Thus, research already shows that loneliness can be associated with higher levels of mortality if it is combined with other mental health concerns (depression, anxiety). Under these conditions, it will lead to risky behaviors responsible for early death.

Role of health professionals

The study in question, published on March 19, is of particular interest to elderly people in retirement homes, and points to the preventive role of health professionals working there. Indeed, it is in these institutions that the most affected seniors are found, as highlighted in the 2023 DREES report.

“Over time, older adults face many circumstantial life changes—retirement, divorce, or the death of a family member or friend—making it more difficult to maintain social relationships,” Researcher Monica Williams-Ferrelli, who led the study, explains. “The way we ask seniors “Do you smoke? Do you measure your glycemic index?”, we should ask them about loneliness and measure it while offering solutions.

In France, the fight against the social isolation of seniors has crystallized significantly at the local level, at the initiative of retirement homes or communities. The new “aging well” law adopted on March 19, though controversial, is a first step toward national awareness. It guarantees the right to visit nursing home residents or those in palliative care, as well as the right to keep pets in retirement homes.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin20 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“Without any sexual arousal”: A 17-year-old boy suffers from an erection for 18 hours

4 weeks ago

To fight dementia, take care of your mouth

January 16, 2024

An unknown bacteria was found in the patient’s heart

January 24, 2024

Covid-19, flu, bronchiolitis… Despite the decline, the virus is still present in France

January 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button