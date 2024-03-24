Here’s the info Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied: It’s official, they’re divorced

After fourteen years of dating, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have decided to go their separate ways. As your magazine tells you here isOn newsstands this Friday, March 8, there’s no turning back for the actress and choreographer, who are officially divorced.

It’s a great story that has officially come to an end.. In 2009, Natalie Portman fell in love with Benjamin Millepied, a French dancer and choreographer hired for the film. black swan, thanks to which the American actress won an Oscar. Their meeting on the set of the film eventually turned into a grand love story, which saw the birth of two children. It was on the arm of Benjamin Millepied that Natalie Portman traveled to receive her Oscar in 2010. for black swanA very round belly because she was pregnant with their first child at the time.

But the relationship ended last year for Natalie Portman, who gave everything to make her story work. "She never imagined getting a divorce even though she made many concessions for him…", spoke of a relative.

Now, it’s time to rebuild for the 42-year-old actress, alone in the Parisian apartment that once sheltered family happiness. “Fortunately, with Benjamin, they managed to come to an amicable agreement regarding custody of the children.“, the source said. For Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, balancing their children, Aleph and Amalia, comes first. Because of that The dancer and choreographer settled away from the family home, to be able to take her two children, aged 12 and 7, to school. The balance required for a family is now divided into two parts.

All the news on Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's divorce.