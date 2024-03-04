Iggy Azalea sends fans into frenzy as she flaunts her wild hip-to-waist ratio in skimpy black bikini: ‘You’re an Australian mermaid’

By Ali Dahar for Daily Mail Australia





Share or comment on this article:

Iggy Azalea flaunts her wild hip to waist ratio in a black bikini.

The Aussie rapper, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a racy image where she can be seen leaning back in a racy swimsuit, as her breasts spill out beneath a bandeau-style top.

The pose was enough to send her fans into a frenzy, with many sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

“Literally an Australian mermaid,” wrote one fan.

‘Enough serving for this month,’ added another, alongside a series of heart-eye emojis.

Iggy Azalea flaunts her wild hip to waist ratio in a black bikini. The Aussie rapper, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a racy image where she can be seen leaning back in a racy swimsuit, as her breasts spill out beneath a bandeau-style top. Illustrated

‘Hotter than hell’, commented a third before another agreed.

“It really is hotter than hell,” they wrote.

‘Murder as Sual Eggs!!! Always taking amazing photos,’ added another.

It comes after the rapper recently addressed his mysterious absence with a goofy selfie on social media.

Sharing a picture of herself lying down on a massage table with her tongue sticking out, the Fancy hitmaker said she is still recovering from her back injury.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the image, with comments rushing to dub the singer a ‘literal Australian mermaid’

The pose was enough to send her fans into a frenzy, with many sharing their thoughts in the comments section. “Literally an Australian mermaid,” wrote one fan

‘Sorry I’ve been gone longer than usual. I’m still healing my back!’ she wrote in her caption.

‘I’m doing everything I can to get 100% better as quickly as possible so I can get back to being creative! I remember!’

The pop star ended her post by thanking all her fans for their loving messages and ‘birthday wishes’.

Iggy suffered a painful injury during his back-to-back shows in the US last year.

She revealed that she had slipped a disc in her back from dancing on stage during her active performance.

In response to a fan who asked how she was doing, Iggy replied, ‘I’m great! I’m going to have an MRI for my back and neck so I’m happy for that!’

‘Should be good. They think I have a slipped disc in my back,’ she later wrote.

It comes after the rapper recently took to social media to address his mysterious absence with a silly selfie

Iggy was on tour with singer Sean Paul and Pitbull until September last year when the injury occurred

‘I’ve done 36 shows with it but I’d love to get better so I can wear high heels on stage again.’

Iggy was on tour with singer Sean Paul and Pitbull until September last year when the injury occurred.

Meanwhile, the rapper is rumored to be making millions of dollars selling raunchy photos and videos of himself on Fans Only.

Rumor has it that the rapper earns millions of dollars selling his raunchy photos and videos on OnlyFans.

Back in March, she clarified that she was not planning to use the money for her music career.

‘I’m spending money on cars and boats and diamonds. And I don’t even feel bad about it,’ she boasted on Twitter.

She also said that her ‘only plan’ at the moment is to ‘get rich’.

The Australian-born stunner has certainly been living the high life since joining OnlyFans in January.

Earlier this year, she was pictured posing up a storm on a luxury yacht in the Bahamas.

He also bought a new house last month and a $1 million Rolls-Royce Phantom.