Lena Mahfouf meets Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler in Paris

6 seater sofaThis is the name of the podcast powered by Lena Mahfuf From October 2022. Each week, the young woman exudes confidence into the microphone or the floor during lengthy interviews in which she relives her interlocutors’ life journeys and records previously unpublished convictions.

And the French woman, whose Instagram account has grown to more than 4.5 million followers, receives the most famous guests on the artistic scene. Pierre Nini, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Geraldine Nakache, Jacquemus, Lois Prigent, Aya Nakamura, Kelly Rutherford, to name just a few, took their place on the pink sofa of the woman who has gained her legitimacy, step by step, in this demanding field. Podcasts are becoming the new meeting place for personalities and continue to grow. Here is the latest announcement Lena Mahfuf Confirmed.

These are the most anticipated movies of 2024: Dune: Part 2No Denis VilleneuveHeadlined by Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. The blockbuster stars hit the television sets and red carpet for their promotional tour. After New York, Los Angeles and Mexico, the artists went to Paris. Between a photocall on the rooftop of the Shangri-La Hotel in the heart of the capital’s 16th arrondissement and a preview of the feature film in the cozy rooms of the Grand Rex, the cast gave an interview. Lena Mahfuf, a reflection of its rise and credibility. of course, Dune: Part 2 This will be the topic at the center of the four-way discussion. Listening to the episodes will also provide an opportunity to learn more about the lives and careers of the cast members of this second installment. Find out on Spotify on February 21.

