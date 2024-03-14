Iggy Azalea Flexes Her Tattoo Sleeve With The Latest Batch Of Lingerie Thirst Traps

Iggy Azalea is an artist that has gone through some evolution throughout her career. All in all, she burst onto the scene with her Charli XCX-assisted track “Fancy.” However, from there, it became a bit of a struggle for him to find traction. Although her fan base was huge, her mainstream output apparently waned. Regardless, Azalea still has people who adore her, and they always check out her music when she releases. Unfortunately for them, it looks like she’s taking a break from music for a while.

The artist announced that she will be retiring, and as you can imagine, some are disappointed. Iggy started Only Fans with the goal of sharing exclusive snippets and songs. Moreover, she was there to deliver some thirst quenchers to the masses. This is something he does frequently on Instagram. Sometimes, she spoils her fans with some bikini or lingerie shots, and that’s what she did on Wednesday. Below, you can also see that she flexed her tattoo sleeve.

Read more: Iggy Azalea OnlyFans Earnings Revealed

Iggy Azalea with a post

The lingerie in question was a black sparkly bra with a silver strap. Of course, the comments section was full of fans who liked the photos. She could be seen surrounded by Murakami rugs, and it made for an aesthetic post. Interestingly, the pictures came just a day after her ex-playboy Karti came out with a new song. If you’re someone who enjoys conspiracy theories, this is definitely one to dive into.

Let us know what you think about Iggy Azalea and her marketing tactics in the comments section below. Do you want to hear her return to music? Also, stay tuned HNHH For the latest news and updates from the music world. We will continue to keep you informed about all your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read more: Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti: Relationship Timeline