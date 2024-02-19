Zoe Saldana’s (Marvel) Mother: Rare Images of Her Sons, Who Look Too Much Alike!

Avatar, Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers, Taste of living… Zoe Saldaña’s professional successes are numerous, and her acting talent is well established. On the private side, she is married to Marco Perego-Saldana, and they are parents to three little boys. They first welcomed twins, Cy and Bowie, who are now 9 years old. She then had a third son, Zayn, who turned 7 this Sunday, February 18, 2024. The actress does not oppose the idea of ​​​​sharing photos of her children on social networks, but rarely.

Zoe Saldaña’s sons look just like her

Zoe Saldaña recently broke the news about Cy, Bowie and Zen. On February 16, 2024, she shared a video of the people dearest to her heart, boasting her husband and her sons. On a plane, in front of beautiful landscapes, at home… these images allow you to see how adorable her three boys are, but also that they physically look just like her! Her twin, especially, if their younger brother also has many traits in common with their mother. The actress accompanies this clip with Frank Ocean’s title, “Lost”, which means “lost”. In the caption, she then comments: “Lost, lost, lost… in the best places, with the best people. Still lost… Amen!”

Zoe Saldaña opens up about her role as a parent

Last October, Zoe Saldana opened up about her life as a mother during an interview with the magazine. people. According to her, being a parent is “The Most Wonderful Thing”And she doesn’t take her role lightly. “We come to set the tone in life for them on how to be, how to react, how to control themselves, how to repair, how to heal, how to defend themselves. So they go on and on Reproduce what we do, knowing that we are being observed all the time. It certainly makes us more attentive than you’ve ever been in your entire life.”she explained.