Helldivers 2 features a ‘hug technique’ to save player mates

Helldivers 2 players have discovered the “Hug Technique” to protect allies from devastating attacks with the hug emote.

The Supply Stratagem and Shield Generator Packs can be unlocked once you reach level 20 in Helldivers 2. As the name suggests, the Stratagem surrounds the user with a shield capable of blocking even the most powerful projectiles.

Players also learned that a shield generator can be a savior when facing Terminid Chargers.

Even better, one guy discovered that the shield could work wonders for two helldivers at once. The trick is that this trick requires players to do a friendly hug.

The “hug technique” in Helldivers 2 can protect two soldiers at once

YouTuber StandardAce recently released a video guiding Helldivers players through a new strategy. too much ” The video revolves around the Shield Generator Pack, specifically its various uses outside of protecting the wearer.

As StandardS points out, this strategy involves the user luring several enemies near them, calling down a 500kg bomb, then activating a shield to protect themselves from damage.

Helldivers 2’s second strategy, much nicer, centers on the power of a good hug. Indeed, the content creator explains: “ You can also protect allies with your own shield by doing the hug emote before detonating ” See it all in action in the video linked below:

Who would have thought that the hug strategy would be the key to preventing powerful damage in Helldivers 2? As one person said in the comments: “ Hugging your teammates to save them is pretty cool “

Others also thought the trick was so awesome that they hoped the developers would never fix it. ” God, this is so bad. I think it’s unintentional but it makes sense. Hope this doesn’t get fixed “

Hopefully this particular Helldivers 2 tactic continues to protect allies and democracy for a long time to come.

