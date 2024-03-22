Baldur’s Gate 3: An announcement that will disappoint all fans

After many years in Early Access, Baldur’s Gate 3 Released in the final version in 2023, first on PC, then on PlayStation 5 and finally on Xbox Series X|S. The role play made everyone agreeWon numerous awards including the title Game of the year To Game Awards 2023 And it has at least 10 million players.

Baldur’s Gate 3 So is a huge critical and commercial success, Larian Studio Their hands can be rubbed, but the Belgian studio will unfortunately not capitalize on this success. While the trend in the world of video games is to deserve a successful game dlc, extensions or sequels, this will not be the case here. when Game Developers ConferenceThe CEO Sven Wink announced it Larian Studio No expansions will be developed for Baldur’s Gate 3 and Baldur’s Gate 4. The Belgian team leaves the franchise Dungeons and Dragons to its owners, Wizards of the ShoreLikes to focus on something new.

The developers took good care Baldur’s Gate 3Even after its launch, the RPG Entitled to many patches to optimize the gaming experience and add content, a tool for modding The officer is also on the way. Also Franchise Baldur’s Gate free as air, Bioware The first two opus were developed in 1998 and 2000 (each time with an extension), while Larian Studio With reputation divinityNo RPG Who had nothing to envy Baldur’s Gate.

Larian Studio So will probably offer a sequel Divinity: Original Sin 2Now it remains to be seen what they will do Hasbro And Wizards of the Shore along with Baldur’s Gate. Some games Dungeons and Dragons In development at various studios, but Good luck to whoever is chosen for the fantasy Baldur’s Gate 4. If you haven’t dabbled in roleplaying yet, Baldur’s Gate 3 Available at €54 GOG.com.

Also read: TEST Baldur’s Gate 3: Unlimited RPG that knocks on the GOTY door