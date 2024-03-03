Champion’s Ashes, the new mystery of Dark Souls 3 is not to be missed!

We are blessed this year, and it’s only the end of February. As if the official reveal of Shadow of Airdrie wasn’t exciting enough (and a healthy dose of nightmares), now the Dark Souls expansion is screaming for our attention.

Dark Souls 3: Champion’s Ashes is a NexusMods download that completely transforms and refreshes what is easily one of FromSoftware’s most iconic titles. We won’t say it’s as good as Bloodborne or Elden Ring, but when it comes to Souls-only titles, Dark Souls 3 wins hands down.

Be sure to take the time to see exactly what awaits you in Ashes of Champions mode.

Imagine our joy when we discovered this nugget right before our eyes, and free to our great delight. Those who have already tried this mod are extremely impressed; One fan even offered to donate to whoever made it. Not that paying for good work isn’t minimal, but it’s rare to see people so blown away that they’re willing to pay for something free.

Another fan said: “I love how detailed some of the move sets are. It’s really cool to see what we can do to make the cut animations/weapon art and use existing weapons more unique. They continued: “I’m also sad to see that Fromsoft didn’t put more effort into the game’s combat system. This sometimes shows that the community is doing a better job than the actual developers.” Keep up the good work. »

We don’t want to criticize the developers, however, since Dark Souls 3 was released in 2016, making it a very old game by industry standards. However, we agree that what the modder has achieved here is truly amazing.

If you need to prepare yourself for a new DLC-ready version of Alden Ring’s worst boss, playing Champion’s Ashes is a good way to do so and will give you a chance to taste the classic once again. It’s a win-win.