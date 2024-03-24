Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00BTFR), Cheap 17-inch Laptop with 12 GB RAM – Low Price for LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00BTFR).

Equipped with a good amount of above-average 12 GB RAM Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00BTFR) An affordable 17-inch laptop PC that is perfect for everyday use and light gaming thanks to its AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5500U processor with Radeon Vega 7 graphics RAM and its fast SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness. This elegant, relatively thin and light silver Windows 11 laptop is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C connectivity with an anti-glare screen.



469€



Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00BTFR).

screen 17.3″ WXGA++ HD LED 250cd/m² 60% NTSC (1600×900, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne (2.1 GHz, 6 cores, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 12 GB (4 GB soldered + 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (20 GB), 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in AMD Radeon Vega 7 processor Collection 256 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2242) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot for hard drive or SSD Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b, SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W) Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 Hours / Li-Polymer 38Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.1 kg / 399 x 274 x 19.9

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00BTFR) faces competition

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00BTFR) is currently being shown Promotion at ElectroDépôt And positioned as the only and least expensive in its category to offer such a large amount of RAM with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity in such a lightweight 17-inch case.

Chassis, Connectors, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00BTFR)

Its relatively thin and light large-format arctic gray silver design gives it an elegant and discreet look.

This versatile laptop PC has good connectivity rivaling (much) more expensive models thanks to its USB-C, its practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, its wireless modules 6-X Wi-Fi. And Bluetooth 5.2 for remote connections and communications, its audio port or its 2 USBs are compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, if you connect a USB 3.0 device, USB 3.0 guaranteeing a transfer 10 times faster than USB 2.0.

Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen is more readable in bright environments (eg outside) than a glossy panel and is less tiring for the eyes for long periods of time.

Additionally, its colorimetry is more faithful than average, though clearly without reaching that provided by high-end IPS panels.

The screen also has a 16:9 format that lends itself well to playing videos. It is associated with a definition of 1600×900 which shows larger elements than the more precise Full HD, which is preferred by some with vision problems.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00BTFR) performance, autonomy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00BTFR) is for those who want to equip themselves with a relatively thin and light 17-inch laptop PC for everyday versatile use.

It stands out from the average for its good amount of RAM of 12 GB, which is highly appreciated for multitasking. It quietly supports the processor, the low-power AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Hexa Core Lucienne with Radeon Vega 7 graphics module.

It offers good performance in daily use like office automation and internet surfing. But also to view photos and videos and play small games.

On the storage side, Lenovo provides this mobile computer with 2 slots: 1 in 2.5-inch format, available to add a hard drive or SSD if necessary, which is significant for the scalability of the configuration. But 1 in M.2 format in which a 256 GB SSD is inserted.

This capacity, less than half that of a standard hard drive, makes it possible to install and store lightweight software/files and/or small numbers. In addition to adding internal storage, you can also simply use an external module if you need more capacity. We would preferably choose a USB 3.0/USB-C device to benefit from faster transfers.

Nevertheless, SSDs offer many undeniable advantages compared to hard drives: more robustness, lower energy consumption, silent operation or even higher speed.



On a day-to-day basis, thanks to SSD, we benefit from faster software launch, processing and start/stop or online game cards than hard drives.

More generally, responsiveness and fluidity are better with an SSD than with a hard drive.

As for the autonomy of this relatively thin and light PC for 17 inches, it lasts about 6 hours on battery with light usage.

Some people may be interested in looking for a comfortable, large-format student laptop that doesn’t require much battery life.