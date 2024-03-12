Hailey Bieber embraces the cut of the season, a copper bob with a cowgirl look!

Hayley always sets hair trends! In a Victoria’s Secret swimsuit, she revealed her new haircut to her subscribers.

When it comes to hair trends, we can totally trust Hailey Bieber. A few months ago, she announced that we would love to wear it during fall and winter. Today, she shares with her 51 million subscribers on Instagram a haircut that will light up every face.

She appears in a copper cowgirl shade with a tapered bob. A cut that she highlights in an exquisite sparkling cobalt blue bikini. The images posted on Instagram show behind the scenes of her new Victoria’s Secret campaign.

This new hairstyle is especially noticeable because in just a few weeks, the model has oscillated between soft brown highlights, an espresso brown bob, and dark, wavy extensions.

Hailey’s look continues with painted nails and eyeshadow, both nude, that perfectly match her lipstick.

This new country-style bob is part of the current trend! Beyoncé popularized this during the Super Bowl where the singer adopted 1980s hair volume with her remarkable Texan hair. For her part, Hailey focuses on discretion with a copper cowboy bob, with shiny hair sections enhancing the cut.

So we rush to the hairdressers to ask for this bob that will be the cut of the season and these warm copper, rich brown shades with a cowboy look that will surely turn all heads.

