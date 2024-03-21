Scarlett Johansson to star in the next Jurassic World?

According to insider Jeff Schneider, Scarlett Johansson is in the running to star in the upcoming Jurassic World opus, directed by Gareth Edwards and expected to hit theaters in July 2025.

A prestigious casting is taking shape for the new opus of the saga jurassic world. According to insider Jeff Schneider, actress Scarlett Johansson was catapulted to global stardom by her role as a Hollywood icon. black widow In the Marvel Universe, this new opus will be in the running to be directed by the talented Gareth Edwards, a director acclaimed for his blockbusters. Godzilla And Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The actress has already held meetings with director and producer Frank Marshall, an iconic figure in the film industry, who has shown keen interest in the ambitious project. If her schedule allows it, she may set foot on the film’s set this summer, giving life to a new character at the heart of the thrilling intrigue of this new chapter in the saga.

A well-kept secret

The story of Jurassic World 6 remains shrouded in secrecy, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. However, we do know that David Koepp, the screenwriter of the first films in the saga, is at work to weave a captivating plot. The production sees Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, pillars of the Jurassic universe, return to action alongside cinema legend Steven Spielberg as executive producers. Expected to hit screens on July 2, 2025, the feature film should begin shooting this summer. The official casting, which is kept under strict confidentiality, has not yet been announced. The presence of previous actors, such as Devanda Wise and Mamoudou Athi, remains uncertain, adding to the mystery and promising new surprises for ardent fans of the saga.