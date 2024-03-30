Emily Blunt says that if she sees three specific words in a script, she is instantly ‘out’ of the project.

Emily Blunt has revealed three words from the script that would leave her out of the role entirely.

41-year-old – known for her roles Oppenheimer, A quiet place And Mary Poppins – entered during the promotion of the TV program English In 2022.

The show follows her character Cornelia Locke, a woman who embarks on a mission of revenge in the 1980s USA on the man she believes is responsible for her son’s death.

The film proved to be a huge hit, with a solid 87 percent critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, if the exact three words had appeared in the script, she might have walked away from the role.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Blunt said: “I love a secret character. And I loved Cornelia’s exuberance, her optimism, her innocence.

“It’s the worst thing when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead’. It makes me roll my eyes – I’m already out. I’m tired,” she admitted.

The actor believes that the characters are expected to have almost no emotion thanks to his dislike of the phrase.

She said: “Those roles are written to be incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things.”

Universal Pictures

In 2023, Blunt announced that she was taking a year off from acting to spend more time with her family.

She shares two children with husband John Krasinski – Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven.

Speaking on Table for two podcast, she said: “This year, I’m not working. I worked a little last year and my oldest child is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits.

“And I think there are cornerstones of their day that are very important when they’re young.

“And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just needed to be there for a good stretch of it all. And I felt it in my bones.”

Universal Pictures

Blunt then spoke about how taking on big projects affects her relationship with her children and the ‘guilt’ she feels afterwards.

“I had a wonderful time on the projects I did last year,” she said.

“Some were tighter than others, some were harder than others. Some were more time-consuming than others.

“That’s time-consuming, I think, just because of the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on the balance is getting less and less for me.

“And I’m very prone to guilt, I think all mothers are. You just feel bad for her, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother.”

