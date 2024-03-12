Megan Tha Stallion’s manicurist Coca Michelle launches nail charms

British-Vietnamese nail artist Coca Michelle has graced the hands of some of the biggest music artists of our time. She is the nail artist for Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and Muni Long, as well as the creator behind Beyonce’s nail art during the Houston stop of the Renaissance tour in September 2023. But she is now making a part of her artistry. Offering its own line of jewelry-grade nail art ornaments, accessible to the masses.

Michelle’s designs are known for being intricate yet wearable — which is what you’d expect from a brand bearing her name. “This is for nail lovers, from manicurists to muses,” Michelle shares on the brand’s website. There are three different nail art collection kits that retail for $120 each, including bubble art accents, locket shapes and semi-precious stones. Plus, there’s also a range of individual pieces and sets for $18, where you can choose between silver studs, armored plates, star drops and pieces of jade, tiger’s eye, amethyst or carnelian stones.

For those who have always dreamed of having Michelle work on their nails, the new nail art charms offer a DIY option to play at home or use your most trusted nail tech. Considering her celebrity roster includes Rosalia, Christina Aguilera, Lori Harvey, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor, and Kehlani, this might be the only chance most of us get to get a Michelle-style manicure. You can now grab them with both (bejeweled) hands at cocamichelle.com.