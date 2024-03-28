Hacking on Minecraft: A large amount of players’ personal data is now in the hands of hackers!

Two days ago, a hacking platform revealed that several gigabytes of personal data from Minecraft had been put up for sale. Inside the leak, there are several documents ranging from simple usernames to old payment details. If you’re a regular player, it’s time to adjust!

If you are a player MinecraftThis information may be of great interest to you, especially for security reasons because, recently, The popular construction and survival game fell victim to a major data theft. Such a situation has not happened for the first time. In November 2023, there was a major data leak. The hacker in question, Leaked12, managed to get his hands on it Personal data not less than 17.7 GB. This type of data also includes email, IP address, username and payment method.

Today, the same thing happened since then This is not less than 14 GB of data, which includes user and server data Minecraftwhich were stolen and then shared on illegal sales marketplace BreachForums on March 23.. To cover his back, the hacker created a unique account that he used only once to distribute the acquired data. For the moment, Microsoft, the owner of the game and the license, has not yet communicated officially but has already been warned about this significant leak.

Compilation of 700 documents containing sensitive information from Minecraft

Now, for the players Minecraft, caution is necessary as it is possible that this sensitive information may be used by cybercriminals. As researched by CybernewsNo less than this 700 small documents that may have accumulated due to several breaches, during recent months, after the exploit.. Among these documents, we will also find some private Minecraft servers with different combinations of usernames, passwords and IP addresses. And still, the list of private information is growing!

Still according to the findings of CybernewsStolen information will also concern payment details, addresses, emails etc. And the worst thing is that all this can be downloaded illegally and almost for free. So, if you play Minecraft, it’s a good idea to change all passwords for compromised accounts and check that you haven’t reused the same access on other sites. Regardless, such breach exposes you to phishing attempts, fraudulent text messages or calls, So be careful.