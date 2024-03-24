LEGO Fortnite drivable vehicle revealed

LEGO Fortnite’s upcoming vehicle update appears to be more in-depth than expected, as a new image raises high expectations.

The LEGO Fortnite social media accounts announced new content for the survival and sandbox models on March 26, but the latest teaser seems to reveal exactly what we can expect.

We know that spinning wheels and steering gear are coming to LEGO Fortnite next week, but it’s now confirmed that these are just two parts of a much larger update. A new teaser image shows two sizes of LEGO wheels, chassis parts, bumpers and more, as well as confirming what can be attached to the vehicles.

The share chart shown in the image suggests that there will be no shortage of new content for players next week, if the teaser hints at a March 26 release date. The different tire sizes will be particularly useful and there is also a second steering seat based on the handlebars.

The most notable feature seen in the new image is the ability to place trunks on vehicles. A chest can be accessed to store items, and a crafting station can be glimpsed on a large vehicle in the back. It also has three passenger seats.

Based on this, you can theoretically transport your entire base into your LEGO Fortnite world. It would be interesting to see if you could even put a village square on the vehicles, though that would be too much to ask.

Either way, we probably won’t have to wait to see what the community creates in LEGO Fortnite with these new parts. Regardless, we can expect more news and possibly a March 26 release.

