Four actors join the series, here are their characters in the game

The cast for season 2 of The Last of Us is getting clearer! Four characters from the second game and their respective actors are now known: Manny, Mel, Nora, and Owen. The series will remain faithful to the game, with some changes to the actors’ hair.

©HBO

After the success of the first season of The Last of Us, it was soon announced by HBO that Ellie and Joel’s adventures would continue. And the casting for this second season of the video game-adapted series is getting even clearer. Variety’s sources indicate that several actors have been chosen to play the iconic characters The Last of Us: Part II.

As for the lead roles, we already knew that Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsay will return to the role of Joel and D’Eli. As for Abby, it will be Caitlin Dever who will play another playable character The The Last of Us: Part II. But there are many other characters in the game, of course minor, but just as beloved. Here are the four actors who will be reprising their roles in Season 2 The Last of Us.

Here’s the cast of Manny, Mel, Nora and Owen in Season 2 of The Last of Us

Danny Ramirez will play the role of MannyDescribed by HBO as “A loyal soldier whose sunny side faces the pain of old wounds and the fear of missing his friends when they need him most.” The actor is best known for his roles Top Gun: Maverick Or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

© Danny Ramirez / Instagram © naughty dog

Ariela Bear will play the role of Meldescribed as “A young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism” The actress played a significant role in this film Sabotage And in the Marvel series fugitive.

© Wikipedia © naughty dog

Tati Gabriel will play the role of Noradescribed as “A military nurse is trying to come to terms with the sins of her pastTati Gabriel has starred in the Netflix series you And The New Adventures of Sabrina.

© Tati Gabriel / Instagram © naughty dog

Spencer will play Lord Owen, described as “A beautiful soul is trapped in the body of a warrior, who refuses to hate him to fight the enemy.” The actor is known for his roles in the series Riverdale And Family is law.

© Spencer Lord / Instagram © naughty dog

Read > The Last of Us: Bill’s actor hits back at homophobic viewers

We’ll stick with HBO’s words to describe these characters in the game. Actually, we don’t want to tell those who haven’t played. The Last of Us: Part II Enjoy discovering these colorful characters while watching the new season.

Unfortunately, you have to wait a long time before you can do this. As the third episode of S01 aired, the channel announced that it was renewing the series for a second season. However, the writers’ strike delayed the writing and filming only started a few weeks ago, as revealed by these stolen images from season 2 of The Last of Us.